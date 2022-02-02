MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Officials say 16 people are displaced after a fire broke out at a home in Manchester Wednesday evening.
The fire was at a multifamily home on Oak Street.
“A fire on the third floor spread through the attic before being brought under control,” said Manchester Fire Rescue EMS.
The Manchester Fire Department 8th District and the South Windsor Fire Department assisted Manchester Fire Rescue EMS.
16 people were displaced and are getting help from the Red Cross and the town of Manchester.
Fire officials say no injuries were reported.
The Manchester Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.