HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that took place in February.
Hamden police said on February 22, officers responded to Oregon Avenue for the report of an armed street robbery.
The 17-year-old victim told police he was robbed at gunpoint while walking on the street. The victim said their cell phone and a small amount of money was stolen.
Over the course of the investigation, police determined a 16-year-old juvenile was the suspect. Officers applied for an arrest warrant for the teen and on March 12, the suspect was arrested at his New Haven home.
A loaded gun was found in the suspect’s bedroom.
The suspect was charged with first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny, and threatening.
He is scheduled to appear in Juvenile Court on March 26.
