DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - A 16-year-old girl was shot at the Danbury Fair Mall on Wednesday night.
A suspect has yet to be found.
"Right now we’re looking for the shooter," said Chief Patrick Ridenhour, Danbury police. "If we can identify the others that are involved, they can help us locate the shooter and bring them to justice."
The Danbury Police Department said it received a report of shots fired at the mall near Macy's at 7:02 p.m.
The Connecticut State Police said they are assisting Danbury police.
CSP is assisting Danbury PD with a report of shots fired at the Danbury Fair Mall. We are asking everyone to please avoid the area.— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) August 11, 2021
When officers arrived, they found the teen with a gunshot wound to her upper chest, near her clavicle. They said she was alert and conscious.
They also said a group of at least eight people got into a fight. One person had a handgun and fired one or two shots.
After the shots were fired, police said people started running. There was a stampede.
Ibrahim Bhavnagarwala, a mother, said she and her sons, who are now college-aged, lived near Newtown during the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012.
She said Wednesday's incident triggered so many memories for her and her sons.
"I kind of assumed, there was obviously something wrong," Bhavnagarwala said. "People were screaming, just running as fast as possible to the exit, so I immediately went into fight or flight mode and started running toward the exit."
"My thought process was like, 'Sandy Hook,' then my brother, then my uncle," Bhavnagarwala said. "I had to take that all, cool down and focus on my brother and uncle to get them out."
"All that emotion came to me," said Eman Beshtawii. "The same scene I saw. I saw all these Danbury police cars coming. The same sounds I experienced when the Newtown shooting happened. On that street, I saw so many people and police cars,'
The mall was immediately put on lockdown.
The victim was take to a local hospital, her condition has not been released.
