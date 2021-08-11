16 year-old girl shot at Danbury Fair Mall

DANBURY, Ct. (WFSB) - The Connecticut State Police is assisting the Danbury Police department with a report of shots fired at the Danbury Fair Mall.
The Danbury PD received a report of shots fired at the mall near Macy's at 7:02 p.m.
CSP is assisting Danbury PD with a report of shots fired at the Danbury Fair Mall. We are asking everyone to please avoid the area.— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) August 11, 2021
When officers arrived, they found a 16 year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her upper chest, near her clavicle. She was alert and conscious.
They said a group of at least eight people got into a fight. One person had a hand gun, they fired one or two shots.
After the shots were fired, people started running. There was a stampede.
Ibrahim Bhavnagarwala, a mother, said she and her sons, who are now college-aged, lived near Newtown during Sandy Hook.
She said the mall shoot triggered so many memories for her and her sons, "I kind of assumed, there was obviously something wrong. People were screaming, just running as fast as possible to the exit, so I immediately went into fight or flight mode and started running toward the exit."
Muadh Bhavnagarwala said, "My thought process was like, 'Sandy Hook,' then my brother, then my uncle. I had to take that all, cool down and focus on my brother and uncle to get them out."
"All that emotion came to me. The same scene I saw. I saw all these Danbury Police cars coming. The same sounds I experienced when the Newtown shooting happened. On that street, I saw so many people and police cars,' said Beman Veshtawii.
The mall was immediately put on lockdown.
As of 9 p.m., officers were still inside, systematically clearing the building.
The victim was take to a local hospital, her condition is unknown at this time.
