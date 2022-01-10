HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A 16-year-old was the victim of a shooting that happened in Hartford early Monday morning.
According to police, the teenage male arrived at the Connecticut Children's Medical Center around 1:10 a.m.
The juvenile's injuries were said to be non-life-threatening. He was listed in stable condition.
The location of the shooting has yet to be confirmed.
The Hartford Police Department's major crimes and crime scene divisions responded to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hartford police on their tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).
