NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven police are investigating after an 18-year-old was injured in a shooting Friday evening.
Police say they responded to a shotspotter alert of gunfire and 911 calls of a person shot in the area of George Street and Derby Avenue around 5:44 p.m.
When officers arrived they found an 18-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds.
An ambulance took the victim to the hospital after officers applied a tourniquet and stopped the victim's leg bleeding, police said.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.
