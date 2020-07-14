HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Students will not have to be in school for 180 days during the upcoming school year.
The Connecticut Board of Education voted to waive the 180 day requirement for students for the 2020-21 academic year, Connecticut Democrats said.
Students will have to attend school for 177 days.
The extra three days will go to COVID-19 safety training.
