HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There are now 19 cities and towns that are being categorized under a ‘Red Alert’ when it comes to COVID-19 cases being seen.
For a town to be considered in the ‘Red Alert,’ they have to be reporting 15 cases per 100,000 residents.
Among the 19 cities and towns are:
- Canterbury
- Danbury
- East Hartford
- Fairfield
- Griswold
- Groton
- Hartford
- Lisbon
- Montville
- New London
- Norwalk
- Norwich
- Plainfield
- Prospect
- Salem
- Sprague
- Windham
- Waterbury
- Waterford
On Thursday, Gov. Ned Lamont said East Lyme and Preston were removed from the original list of 11 communities that was released last week.
When cities and towns are put on ‘Red Alert,’ they have the option of reverting back to Phase 2.
At this time, the town of Windham has decided to do so.
Folks who live in those communities are advised to stay home if over the age of 65, cancel gatherings, and remember to wear a mask, wash your hands, and keep your distance.
Over the last two months, the state has seen the coronavirus cases climb.
Along with it, hospitalizations and deaths.
The state is likely in the middle of the second wave, and that was expected. That means all the metrics are once again on the rise, but on Thursday, the governor put it into perspective.
Statistics released on Thursday show there are now 232 people in the hospital, which increase by 19 from the day before.
This isn’t testing the hospital capacity anywhere in the state and when looking back at what the state went through during the first wave in March and April, putting Connecticut in a good spot so far.
Back at the beginning of the pandemic, Lamont said one third of patients hospitalized ended up in the intensive care unit. Now, about 20 percent go into the ICU.
Also, in March and April, 22 percent of the people who had to go into the ICU died.
Now, it’s around 6 percent.
The governor says the reason the state is faring much better during this second wave is because treatments have advanced, and hospital space is available.
When asked at what point might there be a need for concern that the hospitals could fill back up, Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe said “A quarter of hospital beds statewide are not utilized right now, that’s as the Governor said, without any actions being taken by the hospitals to free up beds from elective procedures and about half of the ICU beds are occupied, so although the trends on hospitalizations have been increasing, as a percentage of our total hospital capacity, the number of COVID hospitalizations are still very low.”
Another thing released was that the median age of death is 80, so this shows the elderly are still one of the biggest, if not the biggest at-risk group.
