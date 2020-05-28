HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Nineteen mobile testing sites will be available for free in the Hartford area, state and local officials announced on Thursday.

The new mobile testing program is part of a partnership between Trinity Health New England and the Charter Oak Health Center.

The program is aimed at getting testing to some of the most vulnerable populations in the capital city, as well as people in East Hartford, Windsor and Bloomfield. 

A news conference with the announcement was held on Thursday morning at the Parker Memorial Community Center.

Testing was available there until 4 p.m. with no appointment needed.

Mayor Luke Bronin said people could dial 311 to get a ride to a testing site.

He said people needed to continue spreading the word about testing.

