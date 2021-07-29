HARTFORD, Ct. (WFSB) - According to Hartford Police, a 19-year-old woman was shot on July 29, around 8:00 p.m. on Wethersfield Ave.
Police were alerted by a Shot Spotter activation.
When they arrived, they found the victim alert and conscious.
She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The motive of the shooting is unknown at this time.
The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.