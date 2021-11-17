NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – A 19-year veteran with the Norwich Police Department has died due to complications related to COVID-19.
The city announced on Wednesday that Lt. Josip Peperni passed away.
His latest position was the Patrol Division’s day shift commander.
He joined the department in 2002 and completed a wide variety of law enforcement courses, including K9, crisis intervention, and school resource officer training.
He served in the following positions:
- Patrolman — Patrol Division
- K-9 Patrol Officer — Patrol Division
- Marine/Harbor Patrol Officer — Patrol Division
- Crisis Intervention Team — Patrol Division
- DARE Officer — Patrol Division
- School Resource Officer — Patrol Division
- Administrative Sergeant — Administrative Division
- Records Division Commander — Records Division
- Shift Commander-Patrol Division
He also served as president for Local #104 of the UPSEU/COPS Union as well as past Treasurer for the Norwich PBA. He was also an Executive Board member of the Police Association of Connecticut.
Lt. Peperni is survived by his wife and two grown children.
