DERBY, CT (WFSB) – More than 2,000 customers were impacted by a natural gas outage in Derby and Ansonia.
As of Thursday morning, Eversource reported that about 2,100 customers had their service restored.
"There are about 200 customers left to restore," said Mitch Gross, Eversource spokesperson. "They have been left contact info."
Eversource crews were called to the outage on Tuesday afternoon. The company said it set up a mobile command center and brought in extra resources for repairs.
By Wednesday morning, Eversource said it made significant progress in its repairs.
"The next step is to turn service back on," the company said.
Technicians went coming door-to-door to relight gas appliances and conduct safety checks on Wednesday.
Homeowners they couldn't reach were left contact information and told to call 877-944-5325 to schedule a re-lighting.
"For the safety of our customers, employees have been screened for COVID-19 and will be wearing masks and gloves," Eversource said.
For the safety of our customers, employees have been screened for COVID-19 and will be wearing masks and gloves. (2/2)— Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) November 4, 2020
Derby Mayor Rich Dziekan said portions of the gas system in Derby were shut down to address the issue within the system.
Eversource said its crews worked as quickly as possible due to the cold temperatures of the past few evenings.
⚠️ Crews are in Derby responding to a gas outage. We’ve set up our mobile command center and are bringing in extra resources. We're working quickly to determine the cause and restore service. Gas customers call 800-989-0900 for residential and 888-688-7267 for business.— Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) November 3, 2020
Ansonia police asked residents to be home until 10 p.m. on Tuesday so Eversource could access the meters.
Ansonia schools were closed on Wednesday due to the outage and an issue with the gas supply to the Hilltop section of the city. Because of the outage, there was no heat or hot water to Ansonia schools.
No evacuations were needed.
Anyone who experienced an outage was asked to call 877-944-5325.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.