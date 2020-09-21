HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- If you purchased a CT Lottery Lotto ticket back in April, you could be the winner of a $2.2 million prize.
Connecticut Lottery said a ticket purchased on April 24, 2020 in Hamden has gone unclaimed.
However, time is running out for the owner of that ticket, as it must be claimed by Oct. 21 of this year.
The winning numbers are 2 - 7 - 8 - 12 - 17 - 24.
CT Lottery officials say the winning ticket was purchased at Hamden Shell, at 1994 Whitney Ave.
If you are the winner, go to any CT Lottery retailer to have the ticket validated, or call (860) 713-2680 to schedule an appointment to go directly to CT Lottery Headquarters.
For more information on unclaimed tickets, click here.
