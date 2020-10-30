HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm that brought heavy rain is ending with a bit of snow for some parts of the state.
A winter weather advisory was issued for Litchfield, Hartford, Windham and Tolland counties until noon on Friday.
Then, a freeze warning was issued for all of the state's southern counties from 10 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday.
Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Alert continued through Friday.
The rain was the result of the remnants of Hurricane Zeta.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the rain mixed with, then changed over to, snow over the higher elevations of northern and western Connecticut. The snow line then pushed south.
It was a slushy morning commute for people in the the higher elevations such as the Litchfield Hills.
Along with temperatures dipping into the 30s on Friday, the wind has also strengthened. A wind chill of about 20 degrees may be felt.
Dixon upped snowfall predictions for northwestern and northeastern Connecticut to between 2 and 4 inches. He called for 1-2 inches for central Connecticut and a coating to nothing along the shoreline.
By dawn on Saturday, the mercury will drop further into the 20s in many outlying areas, and a hard freeze is likely.
Halloween appears to be dry, but chilly at this point. Highs will range from between 45 and 50 degrees. However, temps drop from the 40s into the 30s for those trick-or-treating.
Sunday, clouds increase with a slight chance for a shower later in the day. It'll be milder, with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees.
Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, Nov. 1, at 2 a.m., so clocks should be adjusted before bedtime on Halloween night.
This has got to be the most celebrated 1 inch of snow ever. All week long, nothing but talk about the (GASP!) one inch of snow. Can we give it a rest, please? Thank you.
