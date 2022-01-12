WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - Someone out there is starting the new year off on a high note.
On Wednesday, the office of the CT Lottery said that a winning Lotto! ticket was sold at the A1 Quick and Easy at the Mobil Gas Station on Boston Post Road in Waterford.
The winning numbers were 4, 14, 21, 22, 24, and 25.
The jackpot winner raked in a total of $2.9 million, before taxes.
So far, the winner has not come forward yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.