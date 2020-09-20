ANDVOER, CT (WFSB) - A fire in Andover has left one family without a place to call home.
State Police say the fire broke out around 7:30 this morning on Gilead Road.
Officials arrived to find three quarters of the home already engulfed in flames.
A second alarm was sounded shortly after, which requires mutual aid be brought to the scene.
Everyone that was inside the residence at the time the fire broke out was able to get out safely and nobody was injured.
The Red Cross is assisting the family that lost their home.
Gilead Road was closed to through traffic, but has since reopened.
Members of the Columbia, Lebanon, Hebron, and Tolland Fire Departments responded to the scene to assist.
The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation by the office of the Fire Marshal.
However, officials said that the investigation could be lengthy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.