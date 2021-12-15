HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A fire in Hartford Wednesday afternoon has left six people without a place to call home.
It broke out around 3:50 p.m. at a multi-family home on the 400 block of New Britain Avenue in the city's Behind the Rocks neighborhood.
A second alarm was sounded shortly after crews arrived on scene, which requires additional aid be brought in.
The fire originated on the third floor and had quickly spread to the attic and second floor.
Fire officials say the residents on the third floor weren't home when the fire sparked.
However, the occupants that lived on the first and second floors were inside and were able to get out safely.
No injuries were reported.
It took crews about an hour to get the flames under control.
The fire marshal later deemed the home uninhabitable.
Six adults will have to look for other means of permanent shelter and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
