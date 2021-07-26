NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Crews are looking into what sparked a fire at a home in Norwich.
The fire broke out sometime Monday evening on Taftville-Occum Road.
A second alarm was sounded shortly after firefighters arrived on scene, which requires mutual aid be brought in.
Fire officials say the flames moved from the first floor to the attic quickly.
Three total people were displaced as a result of the fire.
No one was injured. However, a firefighter had to go to an area hospital as a precautionary measure after feeling light headed.
The cause of the fire at the two-family home is under investigation.
