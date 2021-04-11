HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A fire in Hartford over the weekend has left several families without a place to call home.
Hartford District Fire Chief Mario Oquendo, Jr. says the fire broke out around 4:50 Sunday evening at a home at the corner of Franklin Avenue and Shultas Place.
Crews encountered heavy flames emitting from a corner of a residence.
A second alarm was sounded shortly after firefighters arrived on scene.
It took crews less than ten minutes to quell the flames.
No injuries have been reported as of yet.
Four families, totaling out to twelve people, have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.
Authorities are still looking into the cause of the fire.
