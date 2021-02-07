HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - One person had to be taken to the hospital after a fire Sunday morning in Hamden.
Officials say firefighters responded to 306 Pine Rock to find smoke emitting from the third floor of an apartment building.
A second alarm was sounded shortly after crews arrived on scene.
As they worked to find the fire, residents were evacuated from the building.
Firefighters were able to quickly locate and put out the flames.
At this time, only one resident has been displaced.
One person was taken to an area hospital with, what were described as, minor issues.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.