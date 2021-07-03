HARTFORD, CT(WFSB) — Crews are looking into what sparked a 2 alarm fire over the weekend in Hartford.
It happened just before 9 Saturday morning on Baltimore Street in the city's Upper Albany neighborhood.
Firefighters worked quickly to contain and knock down the flames at the three-family home.
Thankfully, no one was injured.
The American Red Cross is assisting the eight adults and two children that have been displaced.
Fire officials say there was extensive fire damage on the third floor of the residence and the cause is still unknown.
