EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - Investigators are looking into what sparked a fire at an East Lyme business over the weekend.
It happened Saturday afternoon at the Atlantic Building Supply building on Boston Post Road in the Flanders section of town.
A second alarm was sounded shortly after firefighters arrived on scene, prompting area departments to respond to the scene to help put out the flames.
East Lyme Chief of Police Michael Finkelstein says that a portion of Boston Post Road was shut down for an extended period of time as crews worked to quell the flames, but has since reopened.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
