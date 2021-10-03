STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are looking into what sparked a massive fire Saturday in Stamford.
The fire sparked around 6:50 at night at a large estate on Erskine Road.
When crews arrived, they encountered heavy fire emitting from the attic and roof area and eventually called for a second alarm, which requires additional resources be brought to the scene.
Firefighters were on scene throughout the night putting out hot spots and eventually cleared the estate around 2:30 Sunday morning, later returning to work on additional problem areas.
No one was injured.
Officials say no one was home when the fire broke out.
Property records show that the estate, built in the early 1700s, is owned by Star Meadow Ranch LLC and was purchased back in 2010 for $3.43 million.
