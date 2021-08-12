MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Two people face charges for drugs and guns following an ongoing investigation at motel in Manchester.
According to Manchester police, they helped execute a search warrant on two rooms at the Hawthorne Suites on Spencer Street Thursday morning.
Police have yet to identify the suspects.
“I heard that it was some guns and drugs back there," said Chavon McClain, who had been staying near the motel for the last two months.
McClain said she never expected to wake up to a SWAT team outside it.
“I ran outside 'cause I was like 'what’s going on?'" she said. "I live right next to it, so I’m like what’s going on? All these police cars, everything.”
Manchester police, the Capitol Region Emergency Services Team, and the East Central Narcotics Task Force were on the scene.
Team members reported encountering two vehicles, unrelated to the investigation, in the parking lot of the motel.
A driver of one of the vehicles, an Audi SQ5, rammed a South Windsor Police Department vehicle in an attempt to flee, police said.
An officer was in the vehicle, but not hurt.
The driver was able to push the police vehicle out of the way and speed west on Spencer Street toward East Hartford.
A driver in the second vehicle, believed to be a white Jeep Cherokee, also fled the area and followed the Audi at a high rate of speed. The Audi was later determined to have been stolen out of Tolland and was recovered in Wethersfield with heavy damage this morning.
Investigators said they're looking for anyone who witnessed the collision with the police vehicle. Witnesses can contact Manchester police at 860-645-5500.
They said the warrant execution stemmed from a year-long investigation into firearms, drugs and other criminal activity on Spencer Street.
“Oh it’s horrible there," McClain said. "The violence, the crime.”
Over the course the investigation, officers reported responding to the location a total of 140 times for incidents involving narcotics, noise complaints, trespasses, thefts, burglaries to motor vehicles, weapons and other offenses.
“I’m ready to go to be honest," McClain said. "I’m ready to go. It’s crazy back there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.