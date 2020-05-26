NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Two men were arrested and another two remain on the run after police responded to a home invasion and robbery in Naugatuck.
Jacarri Pettway, 20, of Bridgeport and 22-year-old Nasir Omari Blow, also of Bridgeport were arrested after a foot pursuit.
The incident began on Monday just before noon.
Naugatuck police said they were dispatched to an apartment on Horton Hill Road for a possible home invasion/robbery incident. It was reported that three armed masked males entered the apartment and held three female occupants at gunpoint while they took more than $14,000 in cash, dozens of high-end sneakers, three video game consoles and a laptop.
There were no reported injuries from the robbery. The suspects then fled the location in a vehicle.
Through a cellphone, they were tracked to Bridgeport where both Naugatuck and Bridgeport police began to scope out the area.
In a short time, detectives said they saw one of the suspects exit a vehicle with property taken from the Naugatuck robbery. At that point, police from the two departments tried to stop the suspects' vehicle. However the suspects fled approximately a half mile from the location before they ran from the vehicle on foot. Police got two of the four vehicle occupants immediately and recovered numerous items including the firearm believed to have been used in the Naugatuck robbery.
Naugatuck police detectives said they are continuing to work closely with Bridgeport police to identify other suspects and additional arrests are expected. They are looking into aspects such as how and why the victims of the incident came to be targeted and what connection, if any, they may have with the suspects.
Pettway and Blow will be presented for arraignment at Waterbury Superior Court on Tuesday. They were held on $500,000 bonds.
Both face robbery and home invasion charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.