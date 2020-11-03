MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Two people are accused of causing injuries to a baby in Montville.
According to Montville police, Joshua Morales and Dianna Loomis were arrested on Tuesday.
Police said the Department of Children and Families investigated injuries to the baby, who was 3 months old at the time.
Healing fractures were spotted on a full skeletal scan of a couple of ribs and the femur.
Investigators said they determined that the parents caused the injuries and did not get proper medical care.
Morales was charged with second-degree assault, cruelty to persons, risk of injury to a minor and first-degree reckless endangerment.
He was held on a $50,000 bond and scheduled to face a judge in Norwich Superior Court on Tuesday.
Loomis was charged with cruelty to persons and risk of injury to a minor.
She was held on a $30,000 bond and also given a court date of Tuesday.
