NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - An officer in New London was dragged by a suspect who was in a vehicle on Tuesday morning.
Kyndrel Dawson, 25, of Willimantic, and Diamond English, 20, of New London, both face charges in connection with the incident.
It happened at Westomere Terrace and Montauk Avenue.
Police said they were called to the area for a report of a "suspicious event involving two people occupying a white vehicle."
Officers made contact with Dawson and English.
English initially provided them with a different name and birth date, which they determined she did because there was an active family violence protective order against her.
When an officer tried to have Dawson leave the vehicle, Dawson hit the accelerator, which led to the officer being dragged the length of Westomere Place onto Montauk Avenue. That officer fell to the pavement at the intersection.
The officer, a 15-year veteran of the force, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said they gave the vehicle description to nearby departments.
An officer from Groton Town police found it.
At that point, police said Dawson fled on foot along Interstate 95, but was apprehended.
Dawson was charged with violation of a protective order, criminal attempt at first-degree assault, second-degree assault, assault on a police officer, first-degree reckless endangerment, interfering with police and reckless driving.
English was charged with criminal impersonation and interfering with police.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact New London police at 860-557-5269 extension 0.
