NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two men were arrested following a pursuit and crash in New Haven on Tuesday.
Rayquan Livingston, 24, of East Haven, and Malik Brown, 20, of New Haven, were given a court date of Thursday.
Just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, New Haven police said they tried to stop Livingston as he left his car at a gas station on Chapel at Ferry streets. Investigators had obtained an arrest warrant for Livingston after an armed robbery that happened last week on Quinnipiac Avenue.
Livingston spotted the officers and fled in his car on Ferry Street.
Officers said they attempted to stop the car, but Livingston refused. The pursuit went from across the Ferry Street bridge into the Fair Haven Heights neighborhood.
On Farren Avenue, police said Livingston’s passenger, later identified as Brown, threw a handgun and drug contraband from the car. Other responding officers seized the items.
As Livingston attempted to elude officers by increasing his speed, he lost control of his vehicle on Farren Avenue near Chamberlain Street. The vehicle struck a tree and rolled onto its roof.
Officers said they helped both men from the overturned vehicle as its engine bay caught fire. New Haven firefighters responded to the location and extinguished the fire. For medical evaluations, ambulances transported Livingston and Brown to the hospital where they remained overnight under police guard.
On Wednesday, officers transferred the men to a detention center.
For the robbery warrant, Livingston was charged with the following:
- First-degree robbery
- Second-degree larceny
- First-degree unlawful restraint
- Conspiracy charges
For Tuesday’s incident, Livingston was also charged with the following:
- Engaging police in a pursuit
- Interfering with an officer
- First-degree reckless endangerment
- Reckless driving
- Four additional motor vehicle violations
- Four failure to appear arrest warrants from New Haven, East Haven, Naugatuck, and state police
For Tuesday’s incident, Brown was charged with the following:
- Carrying a pistol without a permit
- Weapon in a motor vehicle
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of a narcotic substance with intent to sell
- An infraction
Livingston is being held in lieu of $187,000 bail and Brown is being held in lieu of $150,000 bail.
Additionally, detectives said they were aware of the similarities between the New Haven robbery and a recent East Haven robbery.
In the New Haven robbery on Aug. 17, 2020, investigators believe Livingston and an unidentified man robbed a man and woman at gunpoint on Quinnipiac Avenue. The robbery victims had responded to an online advertisement of a used car for sale.
