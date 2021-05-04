ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - Two arrests were made for a 2011 murder that happened at a convenience store in Ansonia.
Luis Marquez, 29 of Naugatuck, was taken into custody in Waterbury on Tuesday.
Elijah Stanford, 29, of Willimantic, was arrested on March 11, 2021.
An arrest warrant was issued for a third person as well; however, Ansonia police did not release the identity.
Marquez and Stanford were charged with murdering Isaia Hernandez at the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue on March 16, 2011.
Police said they were called around 6:10 p.m. on that date for a report of a person who was shot in front of the store.
Hernandez was found in the parking lot. Police said he had been shot multiple times.
The victim was brought to a local hospital where he died.
Investigators said they learned that Hernandez was inside his car in the lot with the suspects. Police said the suspects robbed then shot him.
Marquez and Stanford left the car and ran down Church Street.
Marquez was charged with felony murder, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery. He was held on a $500,000 bond. He faced a judge on Tuesday in Milford.
Stanford was charged with the same. He was released on his bond. His next court date is May 25 in Milford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.