GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Two people were arrested for their involvement in a fight at a Board of Education meeting in Glastonbury.

Monte Ray McFall, a member of the Board of Education, and Mark Finocchiaro of Glastonbury, were both charged with second-degree breach of peace, police said.

McFall and Finocchiaro were involved in a heated confrontation during a meeting Dec. 14, 2021 at Glastonbury High School over the board's decision to change a mascot.

The exchange was caught on camera by onlookers during a recess.

VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED for foul language. A fight broke out at a Glastonbury Board of Education meeting. The video was recorded by Rileigh Queen.

The two people involved stood nearly nose-to-nose during the argument. Seconds later, McFall could be seen pushing Finocchiaro who then punched McFall in the face with so much force that McFall fell to the ground.

In the chaotic seconds that followed, people separated the two.

The board pulled the plug on the meeting at that point.

McFall turned himself in on Feb. 10 and was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond. He was given a court date of March 10.

Finocchiaro of Glastonbury was arrested by warrant on Feb. 11. He also turned himself in and was released on a $2,500 bond. He was given a court date of March 11 in Manchester.

District officials later reaffirmed a vote during a later meeting to do away with a tomahawk logo.

Joey
Joey

Just let em brawl out, hug it out, and talk about it over some beer. I'm sure the results would be much better than taking legal action

