MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Two people were arrested for a home invasion in Meriden last fall where guns were stolen.
Justin Coombs, 24, and 23-year-old Juleika Medina, both of Meriden, were arrested last week.
The home invasion happened on Oct. 25, 2020.
According to police, the suspects got into a home on West Main Street. Several firearms were reported stolen.
Following what they called an in-depth investigation, police said the suspects were identified as Coombs and Medina.
Arrest warrants were applied for and granted.
Coombs and Medina were charged with three counts of theft of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion and first-degree robbery.
Coombs was already incarcerated on separate charges. His warrant was served on June 17. He was given a $350,000 bond.
Medina was arrested on May 20. She was also held on a $350,000 bond.
