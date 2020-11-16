VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Police in Vernon arrested two people for selling crack cocaine and fentanyl.
Theresa Bell, 38, and Michael Herzog, 33, were arrested following the execution of a search and seizure warrant on Nov. 11, according to Vernon police.
Police said they started investigating an apartment on Regan Street in October after receiving a number of drug activity complaints.
Information was collected and surveillance was conducted.
Police said they determined that Bell was facilitating drug deals with multiple narcotics dealers.
Herzog was one of her dealers, police said.
Both suspects were arrested during the execution of the warrant.
They face multiple drug charges.
