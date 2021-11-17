WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two men were arrested for vehicle break-ins in Wallingford.
Police said 22-year-old Gary Gibson of New Haven and 22-year-old Justin Miller of West Haven face a number of burglary charges.
Officers were dispatched to the Parker Place Apartments on Parker Street around 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
A witness initially called police to report that two people were trying to open car doors by testing the handles.
Officers showed up and immediately found Miller in the area of Washington Street near its intersection with Parker Street. Miller was said to have been wearing all black clothing, a black face mask, and purple latex gloves.
Gibson was located after a foot pursuit by patrol officers. They said he also wore black clothing with purple gloves.
Investigators also learned that the suspects were using a stolen Alfa Romeo out of Milford. A search of the vehicle revealed items stolen from other vehicles in Wallingford and other places.
Miller was charged with first-degree larceny, third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, criminal attempt to commit third-degree burglary, sixth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny. His bond was set at $10,000 and he was given a court date of Dec. 28 in Meriden.
Gibson was charged with interfering with police, third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, criminal attempt to commit third-degree burglary, sixth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny. His bond was also $10,000. Gibson too will face a judge on Dec. 28 in Meriden.
