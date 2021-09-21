SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A 20-year-old man and a teen were arrested in connection with vehicle burglaries in Southington.
Police said they charged Garrett Gibbs with first-degree larceny and carrying a pistol without a permit.
The teen was issued a juvenile summons that charged him with first-degree larceny.
On Sunday, Southington police said their auto theft task force received information about a black Audi that, though had not yet been reported stolen, had multiple masked people inside. One of those people was believed to be a known car thief.
The Audi was later spotted on Meriden Waterbury Turnpike and other roads. Police said the suspects were pulling on vehicle door handles.
Meanwhile, officers said they found evidence that was discarded by the suspects. The evidence included items reported stolen from surrounding towns.
At that point, police were able to determine that the Audi was indeed stolen and was connected to multiple burglaries in Southington.
They said the vehicle headed to Meriden. It was found parked at the Westfield Meriden Mall.
Meriden police joined the investigation at that point.
Police saw three males walk toward the Audi carrying shopping bags and detained them.
One of the suspects, identified as Gibbs, was seen carrying a stolen handgun in a sweatshirt pocket. The gun, a Keltec .380 semi-automatic, was found to have been taken from a vehicle's glove box in July.
Police arrested Gibbs and one of the teens, who was believed to have been the driver of the Audi. They also found that the teen had been reported missing by both Milford and state police after having escaped from a juvenile detention center on Sept. 18.
The third male was not in possession of anything that was stolen and had no history with police.
Garrett was held on a $250,000 surety bond and faced a judge in Meriden on Monday.
The teen was turned over the Connecticut State Police and brought to Bridgeport Juvenile Detention.
