WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Two people were arrested on drug charges in Waterbury.
On Oct. 20, around 11:25 p.m., officers with the Waterbury Police Department “Crime Prevention Unit” located a car that matched the description of a car used in recent criminal activity near Oakville Avenue and Angel Drive.
Officers found 1163 bags of heroin, 42.4 grams of crack cocaine and $10,153.182.
Yesemia Martinez was charged with:
- 2 counts of possession with intent to sell narcotics substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia near school grounds
- Operation of a drug factory
- Interfering with an officer and resisting arrest.
Nakeem Robinson was charged with:
- 2 counts of possession with intent to sell narcotics substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia near school grounds
- Operation of a drug factory
- Reckless driving
