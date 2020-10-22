WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Waterbury police were called to the Walmart on Wolcott Street late Wednesday afternoon for the report of a large fight.
Two arrests were made.
Police identified the suspects as Joshua Cruz, 18, of Waterbury, and 20-year-old Jose Morales, both of Waterbury.
Investigators said the fight happened between customers and Walmart security staff, and someone reportedly threatened to “go get a gun.”
The suspects had been riding electric shopping carts around the store parking lot, despite not being handicapped, police said. The Walmart security staffers tried to get them to stop. That's when the fight broke out.
The suspects then got into a Honda car with Massachusetts plates and drove fast circles around the parking lot. They eventually left.
Police said there were no shots fired.
Officers later determined that Cruz and Morales had also been joyriding with the scooters inside Walmart as well. They also removed two BB gun rifles from boxes and hid them in their pants.
The suspects left the store without paying for them, police said.
One of the rifles was left in a scooter when the suspects left.
Police found the Honda and the second rifle on Pine Street. Cruz and Morales were found on Willow Street.
Cruz was charged with second-degree robbery, second-degree breach of peace, sixth-degree larceny, operating a vehicle without a license, reckless driving, misuse of registration plates, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
His bond was set at $100,000.
Morales was charged with second-degree robbery, second-degree breach of peace and sixth-degree larceny.
He was also charged with two counts of interfering with police and second-degree threatening for being uncooperative and threatening to shoot an officer during his booking process.
Morales' bond totaled $60,000.
Another station has more information than you do TASS, and their posting time is before yours. Keep up the work. LMFAO!
