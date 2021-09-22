EAST HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - East Haven Police are investigating after two assisted living facility employees accidently overdosed on fentanyl.
On Sept. 22, around 3 p.m., dispatch received a call from a traveling nurse. They reported a possible overdose of two employees at the Caroline Manor Assisted Living facility, in East Haven.
The East Haven Fire Department found a male and a female employee apparently suffering from an accidental overdose.
They administered Narcan, and the employees were rushed to a local hospital.
It was later determined that they overdosed on fentanyl.
The facility did not have any other staff on scene during this incident and while this was occurring patients were left with no supervision.
he East Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division responded to the scene.
No patients were injured during this incident, which remains under investigation.
