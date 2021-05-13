TORRINGTON (WFSB) - Two children were struck by a car in Thursday night.
According to emergency personnel, 2 children were struck in the areas of 545 Prospect Street shortly before 9 p.m.
Police said the children are identified as a 9-year-old male and a 13-year-old male.
Both were transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and then flown to Connecticut Children's Medical Center.
Police said one person is in serious condition and one in critical condition.
The driver of the vehicle stopped and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.
Officials said the road is closed as the investigation proceeds.
Eyewitness News has a crew on the way to the scene and will bring you update as as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.