NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two Connecticut cities were ranked among the worst places in the country to rent a home, according to the results of a survey.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Wednesday released its list of "2021's Best & Worst Places to Rent in America."
Out of the 180 U.S. cities compared, Bridgeport was 137th and New Haven was 153rd.
WalletHub said it looked at 22 indicators of "rental attractiveness" and quality of life. The data included historical rental price changes, cost of living, and job availability.
Bridgeport's "rental market and affordability" rank was 166, but its "quality of life" rank was 48. For New Haven, the metrics were 153 and 109 for those categories.
The bottom three worst cities were Memphis, TN, Detroit, MI, and Huntington, WV.
The best cities to rent were Sioux Falls, SD, Cedar Rapids, IA, and Overland Park, KS.
Check out the complete results of the study on WalletHub's website here.
