NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven and Bridgeport rank among the cities whose unemployment rates are bouncing back the most.
Wednesday, the personal finance website WalletHub.com released its list of cities' unemployment rates in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On it, New Haven ranked 4th and Bridgeport ranked 24th.
WalletHub said it compared 180 cities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic based on three key metrics. It looked at changes in unemployment rates during May 2020 compared to May 2019 and Jan. 2020. It also considered each city's overall unemployment rate.
New Haven's metrics were as follows:
- May 2020 unemployment rate: 8.70 percent
- Change in unemployment (May 2020 vs. May 2019): 88.95 percent
- Change in unemployment (May 2020 vs. Jan. 2020): 61.67 percent
Bridgeport's metrics were as follows:
- May 2020 unemployment rate: 13.10 percent
- Change in unemployment (May 2020 vs. May 2019): 129.50 percent
- Change in unemployment (May 2020 vs. Jan. 2020): 84.30 percent
WalletHub noted that its report relied on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which recently disclosed that it misclassified many workers on temporary layoffs as “absent from work because of other reasons” rather than “unemployed.” Therefore, the real unemployment rate was likely around 23 percent higher than reported. For that reason, WalletHub included additional information about the unemployment rate, including the officially reported unemployment rate and one with the “adjusted” rate after accounting for the misclassification. See the distinction and complete results of the study here.
The top three cities that have shown signs of recovery were Lincoln, NE, Washington DC and Omaha, NE.
