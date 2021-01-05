NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two Connecticut cities rank among the worst to find jobs, according to a new survey.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released its report of "2021's Best Places to Find a Job."
On it, New Haven and Bridgeport came in at the bottom of the list, which WalletHub labeled among the "worst cities for jobs."
Researchers looked at 182 cities and compared them among 32 metrics, including job opportunities, employment growth, and average starting salary.
New Haven came in at 173rd with a job market rank of 174th and a socio-economics rank of 149th.
Bridgeport was ranked 175th with a job market rank of 173 and a socio-economics rank of 164.
The bottom three included Detroit, Shreveport, LA, and Hialeah, FL.
The top three best places to find a job were South Burlington, VT, Columbia, MD, and Virginia Beach, VA.
See the complete results on WalletHub's website here.
Another 'survey' from WalletHub, the gold standard for data mining.
