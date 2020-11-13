2 dead, 1 missing in explosion on West Haven VA campus

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two people were killed and one is missing following an explosion on the West Haven Veterans Affairs campus.
A news conference about what happened is scheduled for 2 p.m.
West Haven police called it an isolated incident and said there was no threat to the public.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal was the first to confirm the deaths to Channel 3.
The VA hospital is located on Campbell Avenue, but the incident appears to have happened near the rear of the building in the Crest Street area.
Crews were called there on Friday morning, state police confirmed.
Gov. Ned Lamont said a steam pipe appeared to have exploded.
It happened while some kind of repair was being made, Blumenthal said.
The two people who were killed were workers, according to West Haven firefighters.
Blumenthal identified one as a VA worker. He said the other was a contractor.
There's no word on who the person the injured person was. A spokesperson for the governor's office said the person was missing.
Lamont provided a statement just before noon on Friday.
“State emergency management officials are actively working with local and federal officials to respond to the explosion that occurred this morning at the West Haven VA Medical Center and will continue to provide as much aid as necessary to conduct an investigation. Early indications are that this appears to have been caused by a steam pipe," Lamont said. “At this time we can confirm that there have been two deaths, and our hearts go out to their families and colleagues at the VA center. This is a heartbreaking tragedy, and I have instructed our state agencies to provide full resources as the response and investigation continues.”
The Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs extended condolences.
"The Leadership and Staff of the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) are deeply saddened by the tragic accident at the Federal VA in West Haven and extend our condolences and prayers to the families of the victims and to our Federal colleagues who continue to care for Connecticut's Veterans," said DVA Commissioner Thomas J. Saadi.
State Sen. James Maroney offered condolences to the families of those impacted by what happened.
"My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their life in the explosion at the VA [Friday]," Maroney said. "I have nothing but gratitude and appreciation for the first responders who are on hand dealing with the situation as we wait to find out what caused the explosion."
Sen. Chris Murphy said he was closely monitoring the situation.
"My heart goes out to those affected and I stand ready to assist local and federal officials as we learn more," Murphy said.
