NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Two people are dead as police in New London investigate a fire and a couple of shootings.
A call came in just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday for a shooting in the area of Granite and Williams streets.
While en route, officers said they received further information that there was a possible fire at 48 Granite St.
When they arrived, fire damage could be seen from a third floor window of the home.
Two victims were found inside the building. One was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was brought to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital for treatment, but was later pronounced dead.
The victims have yet to be identified.
A New London officer also needed to be transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but was released.
Police blocked off a large area there. It remained that way on Thursday morning.
Police said residents were displaced, but they did not share how many. The American Red Cross helped those who were forced out.
State police and the State Fire Marshal are assisting in the investigation.
“I can’t comment any further on the investigation at this point I can just tell you that it’s active and fluid and we are being assisted by our partner agencies,” said Captain Matthew Galante with New London police.
Officers said they were also called to Jefferson Avenue for a report of a separate shooting.
No injuries were reported in that incident.
However, police said bullet holes were reported in a house. They also said it was not a random act.
They're also not sure if it was connected to the incident on Granite Street.
"Commenting on a relation or any relation to both of them being connected would be premature at this time," Galante said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.