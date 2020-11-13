WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two people were killed in an explosion on the West Haven Veterans Affairs campus.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal confirmed the deaths to Channel 3.
The VA hospital is located on Campbell Avenue, but the incident appears to have happened near the rear of the building in the Crest Street area.
Crews were called there on Friday morning, state police confirmed.
Detectives from the FEIU were dispatched to 950 Campbell Ave in West Haven to assist local fire marshals with a reported explosion. Please contact @WestHaven_PD for any further details regarding this active and ongoing investigation.— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) November 13, 2020
Injuries were also reported, but the extent is unknown.
The explosion happened while some kind of repair was being made, Blumenthal said.
No other details were provided.
