CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – Two people were killed in a one-vehicle crash on Route 9 in Cromwell on Monday night.
State police identified one of the victims as 16-year-old Chloe Russell of Middletown.
Troopers did not identify the second victim.
A third person in the vehicle, the driver, was identified as Tavien Desean Harris, 18, of Middletown. Harris was hospitalized with a "possible injury."
According to state police, the driver of the Toyota Tacoma was traveling on Route 9 south just north of exit 20S.
Harris lost control and the truck went off the left side of the highway onto a grass median. The truck struck an embankment and rolled over.
Troopers said both passengers were ejected.
One was transported to Hartford Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The second victim landed in the highway. State police said the person was then dragged by another unknown vehicle for several hundred feet. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 860-534-1098.
