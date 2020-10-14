EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Two East Hartford officers are facing charges after allegedly requesting payment from a road construction job for police service hours not worked.
The private contractor reached out to East Hartford police back on Aug. 4 about a bill discrepancy, regarding police services from a road job from the day before.
According to the contractor, the officers at the construction site allegedly required payment authorization signatures from the contractor for police service hours not worked.
A criminal investigation resulted in arrest warrants charging Sgt. Ian Allison and Officer Robert Jones each with criminal attempt, and second-degree larceny.
They both turned themselves in and were placed on administrative leave.
They’re expected to appear in court on Oct. 27.
Sergeant Allison, 51, is a 21-year veteran of the East Hartford Police Department, and Officer Jones, 54, is a 24-year veteran of the department.
Currently, the East Hartford Police Internal Affairs Division is conducting an administrative investigation into this matter.
