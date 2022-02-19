MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Investigators are looking into what caused a fire at a home in Manchester.
Fire crews battled the fire at 39 Main St. on Saturday night.
Two people needed help escaping from the home. They were not injured.
Saturday's weather made the fight more difficult for crews.
"The weather definitely played a factor with the high winds blowing the flames around and the temperatures made for slippery conditions so firefighters had to watch their steps," said Chief Dan Langer, Manchester Fire Department.
The home was damaged but firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.
