MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Two firefighters were hurt after they responded to a house fire in Manchester overnight.
The fire broke out on Campfield Road.
Channel 3 was told that a floor collapsed while crews were inside the home.
The firefighters are expected to be ok.
They said the home was vacant at the time, so no one was was hurt.
Investigators are looking into what started the fire while trying to contact the homeowner.
