SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were hurt battling a chimney fire in Shelton on Tuesday.
The Shelton Fire Department said it responded to a home on Big Horn Drive just before 11 p.m.
When it arrived, members saw fire coming from the chimney.
Crews were able to extinguish it.
They said the chimney was clogged.
Two firefighters suffered minor injuries during the response.
About 15 members along with several vehicles responded to the call.
No one inside the home was hurt and damage to the home itself was minimal.
