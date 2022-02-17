ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Investigators have deemed two fires in Enfield as "suspicious."
Enfield police said they helped the North Thompsonville Fire Department with the first investigation at 30 Montano Rd. on Jan. 24.
They said they responded to another fire in the same area on Feb. 15. That one was said to be at 8 Dover. Rd.
"We know that their proximity to each other and their similarity has caused speculation and some anxiety in the neighborhood and the area immediately surrounding where this occurred," police posted to social media.
As a result of the fires, police said they have stepped up proactive patrols.
They urged residents in the area to keep their outside lights on at night.
"The more houses with lights on the better," police said.
They also asked neighbors to remain vigilant and report suspicious people or vehicles in the area.
"People often think they're 'bothering' us by calling in things that don't always turn out to be nefarious," police said. "Please don't wait to call, don't second-guess yourself and in doing so delay reporting suspicious circumstances to us."
Police also asked for anyone with surveillance cameras at homes or business in the area to check them from Feb. 14 at 11 p.m. to Feb. 15 at 2 a.m.
They said the Connecticut Arson Tip Award Program pays rewards up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest and/or conviction of people setting fires.
Anyone with information about the incidents is encouraged to contact Enfield detectives at 860-763-8937.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.